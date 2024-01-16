Chicago-area ice jam causing flood concerns along Kankakee River

The brutally cold temperatures are causing quite a mess along the Kankakee River, with ice jams prompting massive concerns of flooding for people living nearby.

Along Will Road in Wilmington, there's a gorgeous view of snow-covered trees. It's truly a sight out of a picture book. Overhead, steam is seen rising from the Kankakee River. The area is now ice-covered.

"This is really aggressive. It's probably the highest I've ever seen," said Jody Kemp, a resident.

Flash flooding has occurred in the area since Monday. Officials say water levels are up ten feet. Backed-up waters, combined with sub-zero temps, caused the familiar ice jam.

Areas impacted include Phalen Acres, Cottage Road, Kelly Road, Phillips Road, and Blodgett Road. There, basements, backyards, garages, and nearby parks have all taken in water.

Mike Kozlowski lives upstream, and the ice is making its way to his patio. When the jam shifts and breaks, there may be little to no notice. Non-residents are advised to avoid the area, and everyone is told to remain off the river.

In a statement, the Will County Emergency Management said, in part: "Our agency has been working with local agencies to support the evacuation of residents in need of assistance in impacted areas."

A Flood Warning and Flash Flood Watch remain in effect in the affected areas in Will and Grundy counties.