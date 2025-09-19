Chicago immigration sweep nets more arrests tied to Operation Midway Blitz, DHS says

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security says it arrested five undocumented immigrants in the Chicago area on Tuesday. The arrests were part of Operation Midway Blitz, a broader federal effort targeting immigrants with criminal records. The move comes amid ongoing protests against immigration enforcement.



More undocumented immigrants were arrested in the Chicago area this week during an enforcement operation, according to federal officials.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Tuesday's five arrests were part of Operation Midway Blitz, a targeted initiative aimed at undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem joined the effort, which included serving a felony arrest warrant.

Among those arrested, according to DHS:

Carlos Gonzalez-Leon, of Mexico, convicted of assault of a family member causing bodily harm. He has previously been deported.

Jose Morales-Rodriguez, of Mexico, convicted of aggravated DUI with a child passenger under 16 and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Juan Eduardo Solarzano-Morales, of Mexico, arrested on domestic violence, harassment, obstruction, and felony stalking charges. He was served a protection order earlier this year.

Victor Manuel Rodriguez-Pantoja, of Mexico, accused of entering the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location.

Ruben Antonio Gonzalez-Querales, of Venezuela, who DHS said was released into the country under the Biden administration.

What they're saying:

Secretary Noem praised the operation, saying, "President Trump has been clear: if politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will… Our work is only beginning."

The backstory:

Operation Midway Blitz is one of two federal immigration efforts underway in the Chicago area. DHS is also leading Operation At Large.

Last week, federal authorities announced at least 13 arrests in Chicago linked to Operation Midway Blitz, describing those taken into custody as the "worst of the worst."

DHS has been ramping up its mass deportation efforts since President Donald Trump took office in January, including in large cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

In recent weeks, Trump has expressed interest in cracking down on crime in Chicago after a multi-agency surge in D.C. led to a reported decrease in crime and hundreds of immigration-related arrests.

The other side:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders have criticized the immigration enforcement operations, saying they create fear in immigrant communities and undermine trust in law enforcement.

"People are frightened about the potential of military troops coming to our neighborhoods. People are fearful of masked men in unmarked vans who could grab them on a street corner because of how they look or how they sound," Pritzker said.

On Friday, protesters clashed with federal agents outside the ICE processing center in west suburban Broadview, where tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.