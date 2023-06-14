Chicago introduces next-gen scooters with enhanced safety features, improved ride

One year after the first docked scooters from a bike-share platform were introduced in Chicago, the next generation scooter is rolling out.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says the new scooters have additional safety features and a smoother ride.

Some of the improvements include turn signals, two hand brakes, 50 miles of range from the battery, and upgraded suspension and tires.

The new model also tries to keep riders on the street.

"On the right side you'll have light up icons that will show you when the system detects that you're on sidewalk. To warn the rider that they're not they shouldn't be riding on the sidewalk.

The Divvy program is run by the City of Chicago and operated by Lyft, with plans to have more than 250 bike and scooter stations across the city.