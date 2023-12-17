Charges pending after woman ejected, killed in rollover crash on NW Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed, and three others were injured in a rollover crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday morning.
Police say an SUV was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road in the 12100 block at approximately 2:30 a.m. when it struck a median guardrail.
The vehicle flipped several times and a 28-year-old woman was ejected. She was taken to Resurrection Hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.
The only two other occupants of the SUV, a 50-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, were treated by EMS on the scene.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating and police say charges are pending.