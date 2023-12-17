Charges pending after woman ejected, killed in rollover crash on NW Side

A woman was killed, and three others were injured in a rollover crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday morning.

Police say an SUV was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road in the 12100 block at approximately 2:30 a.m. when it struck a median guardrail.

The vehicle flipped several times and a 28-year-old woman was ejected. She was taken to Resurrection Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

The only two other occupants of the SUV, a 50-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, were treated by EMS on the scene.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating and police say charges are pending.