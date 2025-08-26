Chicago issues disaster proclamation after August flooding

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for flooding in Chicago and suburban Cook County from Aug. 16–19, allowing the city and county to seek state and federal recovery resources. Damage reports show 4,359 affected residences, including 32 destroyed, nearly 1,900 with major damage, and more than 1,800 with minor damage, according to survey data. Officials are pursuing federal reimbursement for flood response costs and coordinating with nonprofits and agencies to support residents still recovering, some from July flooding.



Chicago and suburban Cook County residents recovering from August flooding may soon receive additional aid after Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday.

What we know:

The proclamation, issued for flooding that occurred Aug. 16-19, allows the city and county to pursue state and federal resources to support recovery efforts, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Some of the neighborhoods impacted were still recovering from July flooding, officials said.

"Issuing this disaster proclamation is a necessary step to address the severe damage from recent floods in Chicago and Cook County that especially affected our most vulnerable neighborhoods," said Mayor Johnson. "We thank President Preckwinkle, Cook County and the State of Illinois for their partnership in helping to repair damage for Chicago residents. We also thank our first responders, OEMC and City departments who help our residents navigate flooding and access critical services."

Residents were asked to complete a Flood Assessment Survey to help determine the extent of storm-related damage.

As of Aug. 22, 4,359 surveys had been submitted in Chicago and suburban Cook County, reporting:

32 residences considered to be destroyed

1,893 residences considered to have major damage

1,827 residences considered to have minor damage

600 residences considered to be affected

What's next:

The OEMC said it will continue tracking costs tied to the city’s flood response to determine if Chicago meets the threshold for federal reimbursement.

City and county officials are also working with nonprofit groups and local agencies to ensure residents’ needs are met in the weeks ahead.