Chicago hosts 32nd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards: Celebrating culinary excellence

The table is set for the 32nd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday night.

The awards recognize the best and brightest of the nation's dining scene and are often considered the Oscars of the food world.

Celebrity Chef Carla Hall is one of the presenters and joined our Good Day Chicago crew to discuss this special night.

Chicago will host the annual award show through 2026. Hall says it's fitting as the city offers a global variety of culinary options.