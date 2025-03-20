Jay Pharoah brings stand-up comedy show to Chicago

Jay Pharoah is set to bring his sharp wit and hilarious impressions to Chicagoland for a weekend of comedy.

The comedian, actor and host of Quiz with Balls, will deliver his unique blend of humor and celebrity impressions at Chicago Improv March 20 to March 22.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Jay Pharoah attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Expand

Pharoah is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, but his career spans beyond stand-up. With notable film roles in Ride Along 2 and Top Five, as well as television appearances in Insecure and The Carmichael Show.

Tickets for the 21+ show are $30 and can be purchased online.