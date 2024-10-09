Chicago Jesuit Academy students explore career options at Jewel-Osco

A recent survey by Axios showed Jewel-Osco is the most popular grocery store in Chicago.

The chain recently celebrated its 125th anniversary by investing in the youth of Chicago.

More than 20 eighth-grade boys from Chicago Jesuit Academy (CJA) recently experienced the inner workings of what it takes to run a grocery store.

"I want them to know there’s much more to it than just bagging groceries," said Jennifer Greshman, who is the Human Resources Director at Jewel-Osco. "We have part-time jobs, we have full-time jobs. We have training programs. We have trades. We have carpenters, we have pipe fitters. We have drivers. We want the kids to know they can make a career out of Jewel."

This program was made possible through a partnership with Jewel-Osco and PepsiCo, which presented CJA with a $50,000 check. That money will be used to provide students with career exposure and skills development.

"One of my eighth graders, you can tell he probably wants to go into the trades after high school," said CJA program assistant Alzario Palmer. "A light bulb went off in his head when we went to the back room and saw the electrician room and water pumps."

One of the principles at CJA is making sure its students are prepared for life outside the classroom.

"You’re not going to always use the things you learn in school," said eighth grade student Jamal Gilmore. "The outside world is different than the skills you gain in school. So, I feel like there’s a difference. You need to learn those skills to help you prevail in life and give you the knowledge you need."

Over the last four years, Jewel-Osco has employed 51 alums from CJA. The store accepts students when they turn 16, so these eighth graders are getting face time with a potential employer before they even reach high school.

"It gives me a head start of knowing their personality and knowing the things they’re looking for," said Gilmore. "We also learned about the application process. What questions to ask? Also, the importance of dressing to impress, because first impression is everything."