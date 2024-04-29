Attempted kidnapper sought on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police issued a community alert after an attempted kidnapping Thursday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

A 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop around 8:19 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Central Avenue when a man demanded she get in his car and threatened to grab her, police said.

A nearby woman intervened and told the man to leave her alone. The man replied that he knew the girl, and he kept driving outbound on Central Avenue.

The suspect, who spoke both English and Spanish, had brown hair and a goatee. He was roughly 30 years old with a thin build. He drove a mid-1990s yellow corvette with a black convertible top, police said. The car was seen on camera driving westbound on Foster Avenue and turning southbound on Central Avenue past Addison Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.