Chicago kids stepping back into class with new sneakers thank to real estate mogul Patrick Carroll

Hundreds of local kids are stepping back into the classroom in style thanks to a local philanthropist and his celebrity friends!

At an event in Pilsen, kids were having a blast eating Home Run Inn pizza and getting autographs from Staley the Bear.

But the best part of the event was that all of the kids received free sneakers!

Real estate mogul and billionaire Patrick Carroll donated 600 pairs of shoes to Union League Boys and Girls Club members.

Chicago was the fifth stop on the tour.

Teams in Tampa, Miami, Atlanta and New York have gotten shoes as well.

Carroll says he came from humble beginnings and wants to inspire kids. He says if he can give back, maybe one day, they will be able to give back, too.

"It's cliché, but it's true. I mean, I didn't go to college. I grew up not in the best type of environments," said Carroll. "And I've been able to kind of piece it together, so doing that I think the country needs it, I think it needs more pro-entrepreneurship. College is not for everybody, and there is a lot of opportunity out there"

Chicago celebrities are also going to be at the event giving out shoes.

Matt Forte, Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper are all set to make appearances at the event!