Chicago mayor appoints LaKenya White as acting interim COPA Chief Administrator

The Brief LaKenya White has been appointed as the acting interim Chief Administrator of COPA. White has worked in police oversight roles in Chicago for 25 years. The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is conducting a national search for a permanent replacement.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has named LaKenya White as the acting interim Chief Administrator for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the city’s independent agency responsible for investigating allegations of police misconduct.

What we know:

White, a Chicago native, has spent 25 years in police oversight roles.

She began her career in 2000 and has worked at COPA since its establishment in 2017, advancing through multiple leadership positions, including serving as Director of Investigations for COPA's Intake Unit since late 2023.

"LaKenya White's years of dedicated service to the City of Chicago, and specifically to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and police oversight, make her an exceptional choice," Mayor Johnson said in a statement. "Her experience speaks for itself in her ability to respond decisively under pressure."

White, who holds degrees in criminal justice and business administration, says she's committed to building on COPA’s success while strengthening trust between the community and the Chicago Police Department.

"It is an honor to be appointed Interim Chief Administrator," said White. "COPA is a great agency and a national leader in the field of police oversight."

LaKenya White | COPA

What's next:

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is leading a nationwide search for a permanent Chief Administrator.

In the meantime, White will oversee COPA’s operations.