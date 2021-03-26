Chicago launches initiative to spark CPS student engagement over spring break

article

To help keep students engaged over Chicago Public Schools’ spring break next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is launching a week-long series of events called "Spring Forward."

The campaign, which lasts from Saturday to April 3, involves physical activities, community service events, a virtual college fair and a virtual "Know Your Rights" workshop, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Residents can visit MyCHIMyFuture.org starting Saturday for more information.

The campaign is part of Lightfoot and her wife Amy Ashleman’s "My CHI. My Future" initiative, a multi-year project designed to connect youth across the city to out-of-school experiences.

"Despite the (innumerable) challenges of this past year, Chicago’s youth have remained remarkably resilient and are ready to experience exciting, new opportunities," Lightfoot said in a statement.

"That’s why it’s so important for us to continue to support our young people in every way we can this spring and throughout the rest of this year — keeping them as active, curious and engaged as possible while we continue to navigate this virus and prepare them for the upcoming period of recovery," the mayor said.

Also, 500 "Super Activity Grab & Go" kits for teens will be distributed by the Chicago Park District from 2 to 4 p.m. at LaFollette Park on Monday, March 29, Davis Square Park on March 30, Legler Library on March 31 and Palmer Square Park on April 1.

The full schedule is listed below:

March 27

Chicago Park District "Go Run," 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Virtual College Fair, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

March 29

Austin Day of Service, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rollin’ Rec Austin, 2 – 4 p.m.

March 30

Back of the Yards Clean and Green, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Rollin’ Rec Back of the Yards, 2 – 4 p.m.

March 31

Rollin’ Rec Garfield Park, 2 – 4 p.m.

Chicago Youth Service Corps Virtual Event, 4 – 5 p.m.

April 1

Roseland Day of Service and Rollin’ Rec, 2 – 4 p.m.

After School Matters ‘Know Your Rights’ Virtual Workshop, 1 – 2 p.m.

April 2

Chicago Park District "Skating Under the Dome," 5 – 7 p.m.

April 3

Chicago Park District "Skating Under the Dome," 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Educon: A High School and College Discussion (virtual), 12 – 2:30 p.m.