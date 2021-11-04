Chicago law professor accused of calling students racial slurs reinstated

Several students at a top Chicago law school are calling for a white professor to be fired after he allegedly called them racist slurs.

The students say a professor at the African-American John Marshall Law School at the University of Illinois at Chicago also labeled them as "cockroaches."

Jason Kilborn was initially placed on leave, but a woman representing the students said the professor has been reinstated to teach in the spring semester.

"He has been reinstated to teach next semester Secure Transactions as well as a bankruptcy course which are courses that are essential for the bar exam and students cannot avoid those classes," said Ashley Shannon, president of the Black Law Student Association at UIC Law School.

A UIC spokesperson confirmed Kilborn's reinstatement, according to a statement from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Rev. Jesse Jackson is scheduled to meet with the students at the school on Thursday afternoon to address their concerns.