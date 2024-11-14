Chicago man who allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint found in stolen vehicle: police

article

A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Trinidy Mintz faces two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no FCCA-FOID), police said.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 6, when Mintz allegedly robbed a 49-year-old man and a 60-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street.

Officers later found Mintz inside one of the stolen vehicles, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Mintz’s detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.