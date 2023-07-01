Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others wounded

A 23-year-old man was killed, and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side Friday night.

Police say a group of men was standing outside in Chicago Lawn the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a black Charger drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots.

One victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the backside and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other men, ages 24, 27 and 58, were also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds. They were all listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Then shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.