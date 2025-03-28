Chicago lawyer appointed interim U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Illinois: sources

The Trump administration has selected a Chicago lawyer to serve as the next interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, sources told FOX 32.

What we know:

Andrew Boutros, a former federal prosecutor, co-chairs government and white-collar investigations at a Chicago law firm.

He also serves as a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School.

Local Lawmakers Weigh In:

Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth issued a statement saying, "The White House has assured our offices that there will be no nomination for the permanent U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois until the White House Counsel’s Office has consulted with both of our offices."

The position remained vacant during the Biden administration due to a hold on U.S. Attorney nominees, including April Perry, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, according to the senators.

"For decades, the Senate has confirmed U.S. Attorneys by voice vote or unanimous consent after consideration by the Judiciary Committee. Before the 117th Congress, the last time a roll call vote was required for a U.S. Attorney nominee was in 1975," the statement reads.

The senators added that during the Biden administration, Durbin was forced to go through the process twice when a Republican colleague blocked nearly a dozen Justice Department nominees from being confirmed by voice vote.

After a unanimous consent request, the senator lifted the objection, allowing the nominees to be confirmed.