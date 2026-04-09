Chicago leaders debate curfews, social media role in teen takeovers

The Brief Chicago leaders are working on new ways to stop large teen gatherings They are looking at curfews, social media cooperation and enforcement strategies. No vote was taken yet but a revised plan is expected soon.



Chicago City Council’s Committee on Public Safety met Thursday to address teen takeovers happening across the city. While no action was taken, leaders discussed potential solutions, including working with social media companies where gatherings are often organized. A revised ordinance is expected at the next meeting, where a vote could happen.

What we know:

City leaders say these gatherings are not unique to Chicago, calling them a national phenomenon also seen in cities like Memphis and Miami.

A proposed curfew ordinance is currently being revised after leaders said enforcement efforts have worked in the past.

The committee is also exploring "dispersal techniques" to break up large crowds more effectively.

What they're saying:

6th Ward Alderman William Hall is leading conversations with social media companies, including Meta, about their role in organizing these events.

"In the spirit of love and unity toward our young people, we want to make sure they are safe when they are using these devices," said Ald. Hall. "So Monday, this upcoming Monday, myself, Chairman Hopkins, and others will be meeting with them to hear their perspective in more detail and also presenting to them an ordinance... Moreover, to make them do their job, which is to keep our children safe."

Meanwhile, 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez raised concerns about working with those same companies.

"My only question to you, Chairman, would be are our efforts here going to absolve them of any liability if we are working with them from the financial harm that they have caused on our city?" Ald. Lopez asked. "Because I, for one, don’t want to necessarily give them an inch when there is possibly an opportunity for our council to engage in that potential class action lawsuit against them for what they have done and allowed and created within the city of Chicago."

What's next:

City leaders expect to present a revised ordinance at the next Public Safety Committee meeting, where a vote could take place.

Chicago police are also expected to weigh in on enforcement strategies.