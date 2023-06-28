Chicago leaders outline emergency plans for Chicago NASCAR Street Race, Fourth of July weekend

Between the inaugural Chicago NASCAR Street Race and the Fourth of July holiday, it's shaping up to be a crazy busy weekend downtown.

On Wednesday, city leaders outlined their plans to handle the crowds and any emergencies that might arise. They say they've been working on the emergency and security plan since the race was announced nearly a year ago.

"Residents will see an increased presence with more officers on foot patrols and bike patrols in our downtown areas," said Interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller. "In addition, regular days off are canceled to ensure we have enough officers where we need them most."

The heads of several city agencies gathered at OEMC headquarters Wednesday to assure Chicagoans they're ready for what could be an unprecedented holiday weekend for downtown traffic and crowds. In addition to more police, NASCAR says it has hired more than 900 private security officers to work the event.

OEMC's acting director said they've been game planning for any potential threat.

"This has included several exercises and workshops in order to be ready for possible scenarios known and unknown during the event," said OEMC Acting Director Jose Tirado.

And while NASCAR is providing the ambulances and fire equipment around the track, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said they're ready to step in.

"If a major EMS event occurs, we will take over as is always the case at major festivals and events."

As for the smoky air conditions plaguing the Chicago area, OEMC believes the smoke will dissipate by the weekend. But it could be replaced by another problem: severe weather.

"Our cars will be able to run in wet weather," said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese. "They do have a wet weather package. In the instance of severe weather, lightning obviously, we would not be able to run the events."

And that would mean potentially pushing the race back to Monday morning. But will all the focus on downtown Chicago compromise public safety elsewhere?

"I want to emphasize right now that resources in our neighborhoods will not be affected by large events happening downtown and elsewhere," Waller said.