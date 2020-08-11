Chicago limits Loop access for 2nd night after looting
CHICAGO - In an effort to prevent another night of looting downtown, Chicago will limit access to the Loop starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday by raising bridges, shutting down parts of Lake Shore Drive and closing expressway ramps.
The restrictions, which last until 6 a.m. Wednesday, are not a curfew, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communication, but instead an “all-hands-on-deck” response to civil unrest early Monday following the police shooting of a man in Englewood.
Monday night, downtown restriction were in effect an hour earlier at 8 p.m.
The restrictions include:
--Lake Shore Drive closed between Fullerton Avenue and I-55;
--All downtown bridges will be raised expect: LaSalle, Harrison, Ida B. Wells, Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, Kinzie and Grand;
--Kennedy/Dan Ryan Expressway ramps closed from Roosevelt to Division;
--CTA rail service will not stop downtown from Fullerton to 47th Street, and trains east of Halsted Street;
--Bus service remains open, but may be affected by bridge closures;
--Divvy service will be shut down between North, Ashland and Cermak.
“Access points,” manned by Chicago police, are for residents and workers, located at:
--Harrison Street
--Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street
--Roosevelt Road and Canal Street
--Kinzie Street and Halsted Street
--LaSalle Street
The city also announced that more than 100 municipal trucks will be stationed in commercial corridors, including in surrounding neighborhoods, as a deterrent.