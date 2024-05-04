Chicago liquor store employee shot during armed robbery attempt

An employee of a Humboldt Park liquor store was shot during an armed robbery late Friday night, according to officials.

Around 10:30 p.m., two men with guns entered the store in the 2900 block of West North Avenue and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The employee exchanged gunfire with the men before they fled the store on foot, officials said. The employee was shot in the left arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody and the incident is being investigated by Area Five detectives.