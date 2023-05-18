Chicago police investigate string of robberies in Logan Square

At least three people were robbed, two at gunpoint, in Logan Square Thursday morning.

The robberies occurred within 20 minutes of each other between 4:35 and 4:55 a.m.

Police say a 56-year-old man was walking in the 2400 block of West Cortland Street at 4:35 a.m. when three male offenders got out of a blue sedan, beat him and took his belongings.

They got back in the sedan and drove southbound in the alley. Police say the victim did not see any weapons during the robbery.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition with minor cuts.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

About 15 minutes later, a 63-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by three people in the 3200 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The offenders got out of a red sedan and demanded money. They got back in the sedan and fled eastbound.

The victim complied and was not injured, police say.

A 29-year-old woman was walking in the 2200 block of North California Avenue at 4:55 a.m. when two male offenders got out of a blue sedan and pulled out guns.

They took the victim's personal property before getting back in the sedan and fleeing northbound. She was not injured.

There have been no arrests related to any of these robberies at this time.

Area Five detectives are investigating.