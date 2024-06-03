Chicago Loop Alliance expands 'Ambassador' program for busy summer season

The Chicago Loop Alliance is expanding its ambassador program to coincide with the busy summer season. The goal is to give tourists and locals more confidence while working, shopping, and dining.

The ambassador program is more than doubling in size for the summer. Over the next four months, 40 ambassadors will be patrolling downtown.

Dressed in yellow and black polos, ambassadors will focus their efforts on the central Loop, primarily along State Street, as far north as Wacker, and as far south as Ida B. Wells.

The expansion comes in advance of a jam-packed summer schedule, including the NASCAR Street Race, Lollapalooza, and the Democratic National Convention.

Ambassadors are hired to observe, protect, and lend a helping hand to visitors and Chicagoans alike.

"They’re our additional eyes and ears for the cops, that’s kind of what they’re out there for, but they’re also there to provide assistance for people who come downtown. I mean, downtowns can be kind of confusing, with folks coming in from out of town, it’s a big city. So, they’re here to answer questions, give directions, they go in and check with our businesses – ‘How are things going? Are there any issues?’ And if they see anything, they report it to the Chicago Police Department and they handle it if need be," said Michael Edwards, president and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance.

Training is underway and the expanded program will launch on Tuesday.