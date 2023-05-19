Chicago Loop Alliance report: Pedestrian traffic, parking trending upwards downtown

Chicago's office occupancy leads the way for major U.S. cities outside of Texas, trailing behind Dallas by less than one percentage point.

The Chicago Loop Alliance will be releasing its second-quarter report in just a few weeks, but according to the first-quarter reporter card, released in April, hybrid schedules are fueling the return for office workers in downtown.

Pedestrian traffic, parking and other activities were also trending upward.

Officials say with the return of summer events like the Millennium Pak concert series and the food truck fest at Daley Plaza, numbers will continue to rise over the next few months.