2 teens wounded after gunfire erupts in crowd in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were wounded by gunfire while standing in a crowd in Downtown Chicago Saturday night.
Police say the victims, 16 and 17, were in the first block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. when shots were fired in a crowd.
Hundreds of teenagers gathered outside Millennium Park creating chaos in the streets with car windows smashed and a major police response.
A 16-year-old boy was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The 17-year-old boy was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
There is no one on custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating.