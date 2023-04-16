Expand / Collapse search

2 teens wounded after gunfire erupts in crowd in downtown Chicago

Loop
The streets of downtown Chicago right outside Millennium Park flooded with teens getting rowdy. Two teens were shot as people gathered. Car windows were smashed and a man riding in a car downtown was injured as people jumped on cars.

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were wounded by gunfire while standing in a crowd in Downtown Chicago Saturday night. 

Police say the victims, 16 and 17, were in the first block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. when shots were fired in a crowd. 

Hundreds of teenagers gathered outside Millennium Park creating chaos in the streets with car windows smashed and a major police response.

A 16-year-old boy was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Hundreds of teenagers flooded into Downtown Chicago on Saturday night, smashing car windows, trying to get into Millennium Park, and prompting a major police response. A woman whose car was smashed by people jumping on the windshield said her husband was beaten as he sat in the driver's seat. Police were escorting tourists and others back to their cars in the Millennium Park garage.

The 17-year-old boy was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. 

There is no one on custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating.