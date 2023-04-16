2 teens wounded after gunfire erupts in crowd in downtown Chicago

Two teenage boys were wounded by gunfire while standing in a crowd in Downtown Chicago Saturday night.

Police say the victims, 16 and 17, were in the first block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. when shots were fired in a crowd.

Hundreds of teenagers gathered outside Millennium Park creating chaos in the streets with car windows smashed and a major police response.

A 16-year-old boy was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

The 17-year-old boy was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

There is no one on custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating.