Loop mass shooting: 5 shot, 2 fatally, during argument

Two men were killed and three others were wounded in a mass shooting near a firehouse early Friday in the Loop.

A group of five men were leaving a business around 1:44 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells Street when they got into an argument with a man they did not know who pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the head by the gunfire and a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Three other men were also wounded in the shooting:

A 29-year-old shot in the buttocks

A 35-year-old shot twice in the arm

A male, whose age is unknown, shot in the buttocks

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Firefighters posted at a CFD building in the same block tried to respond to the shooting but had to hold off as police cleared the scene.

Police said they saw a car fleeing the scene westbound but did not provide a description of the vehicle.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.