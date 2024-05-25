Man, 23, critically injured after stabbing in the Loop

A man was in a large crowd in the Loop Friday night when he was attacked and stabbed.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was found on the sidewalk in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street at 9:07 p.m. with a cut to her left arm.

The victim told responding officers that he was in a crowd when someone he didn't know attacked him with a knife before fleeing.

A knife was found near the victim. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.