Chicago looter sentenced for illegally possessing firearm during 2020 summer unrest

A stiff prison sentence announced for a Chicago man caught looting during the summer unrest of 2020.

Federal prosecutors announced a nearly six-year federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, which 28-year-old Ricky Green was convicted of carrying on Memorial Day weekend of 2020, when he and to others tried to break into the Target store on North Ashland.

On May 31, 2020, store surveillance video shows three men trying, and failing, to break into the Lake View Target in the 3300 Block of North Ashland. The man on video near the car, holding a red bag is Green.

US Attorneys say when police arrived, Green and the others fled, sparking a foot chase. They say Green, previously convicted on multiple felonies including another gun offense, ran from police and threw the bag containing the gun. He was later found about a half mile away, hiding under a flight of stairs. Police found the bag and the gun in a residential gangway.

In a statement, federal prosecutors said, "He brought that gun into the chaos accompanying the pervasive looting and vandalism. The defendant's deliberate decision to use the cover of that historic crisis to engage in his armed offense is particularly reprehensible."

Green's exact sentence is five years, nine months. He was previously convicted on a charge of illegal firearm possession just last year.