Chicago police investigate smash-and-grab at Mac store on Mag Mile

The Mac store on the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago was burglarized Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the glass window to the front door was smashed around 5 a.m.

The offenders stole an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing. Police say the number of suspects that broke in is unknown at this time.

The store is located in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue.

No arrests have been reported. Detectives are investigating.