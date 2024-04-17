Chicago unveils new 'Magnificent Mile Tulip' in spring display

A new type of hybrid tulip is in bloom for the first time as part of Chicago's spring display along Michigan Avenue.

Every spring, Michigan Avenue bursts into color with tens of thousands of tulips in planters and gardens along the sidewalks. But this year, there's something special: a tulip named for the Magnificent Mile itself.

"For us to have our own Michigan Avenue, Magnificent Mile Tulip, it's a huge point of pride," said Kimberly Bares, President of the Magnificent Mile Association.

Four-thousand bulbs grown in the Netherlands and planted last fall are now coming into bloom in the 600 block of North Michigan.

On Wednesday, a ceremony with the Consul General of the Netherlands was held to pour champagne on the tulips, a custom they call "baptizing the tulips," and signing a proclamation officially naming it the "Magnificent Mile Tulip."

They'll be available for sale to the public this fall through the Chalet Garden Center in Wilmette.

The tulips emerge yellow and then slowly turn a tangerine-orange sort of color.

They were chosen to represent Chicago and the Mag Mile because they are extremely sturdy and can withstand all the Windy City has to offer.