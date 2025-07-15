Chicago man charged with mail theft, burglary for multiple incidents, authorities say

The Brief A Chicago man was charged in connection with multiple mail thefts in Chicago starting last year. Jeremy Zaloun, 50, is facing burglary and possession of burglary tools charges, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with multiple mail thefts in the Loop and on the North Side starting last year.

Jeremy Zaloun, 50, was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools after he was found with a postal key during an arrest, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

What we know:

Zaloun was indicted while he was in custody for an unrelated burglary and mail theft incident. The USPIS said he was responsible for multiple incidents in the city starting in 2024.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, protecting United States Postal Service employees, and preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail," said Ruth M. Mendonça, inspector in charge, Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in a statement. "We value our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission."

What you can do:

Anyone who may be a victim of mail theft can contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or online at uspis.gov/report.