Suspect who dressed as letter carrier wanted for Chicago mail thefts

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who they say impersonated a letter carrier to steal mail.

According to the USPIS, the suspect is believed to have struck corporate and residential buildings in Chicago's downtown Loop area.

The incidents occurred between Dec. 2023 and Feb. 2024.

The USPIS is warning the public to not take action themselves to apprehend the suspect, and that anyone with information should contact their office at 877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement."

No further information was provided by the authorities.