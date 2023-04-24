Chicago makes city history naming first poet laureate

Chicago officially has its first-ever poet laureate.

On Monday, the city announced that multidisciplinary artist Avery R. Young has been chosen for the new role.

The decision follows a call for nominations in January. Nearly 1,300 were submitted.

Young will serve a two-year term as the city's ambassador for the literary and creative communities.

The position comes with a $50,000 award to commission new poems and help create public programming for young people and students.