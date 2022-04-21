Chicago man, 18, allegedly carjacks rideshare driver, arrested less than 3 hour later

article

A Chicago man has been charged with carjacking a rideshare driver in Fuller Park.

Travaras Graham, 18, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of aggravated fleeing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Graham allegedly carjacked a 35-year-old rideshare driver in the 4400 block of South Shields.

Less than three hours later, police arrested Graham in the 600 block of South Keeler.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

According to police, Graham was observed inside the victim's vehicle, and was placed into custody.

A weapon was allegedly recovered.

Advertisement

No other information was provided by police.