Chicago man, 19, charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Park Manor

A Chicago man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on the city's South Side earlier this month.

Yonta Milburn, 19, of the Englewood neighborhood, was taken into custody Tuesday after he was identified as one of the suspects involved in the incident on Sept. 1, according to statement from Chicago police.

Police said Milburn was armed with a gun when he approached a 23-year-old woman in the first block of West 72nd Street in Park Manor and stole her personal property.

Milburn was arrested in the 1300 block of West 52nd Street in Back of the Yards on the South Side Tuesday, the statement said. He has been charged with two felonies including armed robbery and unlawful vehicular invasion.

Yonta Milburn, 19. (Chicago police)

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday, according to the statement.

It was not immediately clear how many other individuals were involved in the robbery.