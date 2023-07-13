Chicago man gets 20 years for attempted armed robbery of delivery driver in Naperville

A 33-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to rob a beverage delivery driver at gunpoint outside a Naperville Jewel Osco.

On July 27, 2021, around 8:51 a.m., Naperville police responded to the grocery store located at 1759 W. Ogden Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a driver for a beverage supply company was unloading pallets at the docking bay when a man wearing all black clothing approached him with a 9mm semi-automatic rifle and said, "It's not worth your life."

The victim refused to give the offender any property and ran towards a Jewel employee, yelling, "the guy's got a gun!"

The offender fled the scene in a Chevy Suburban and was taken into custody a few minutes later. He was identified as Frederick Holmon.

When police searched his car, they found a 9mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9mm extended magazine with 16 rounds, and a .357 loaded revolver with six rounds.

"In a brazen, early morning attempt robbery with a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, Mr. Holman approached his victim, who was just trying to make an honest living, and threatened his life," Berlin said. "We are all thankful that Mr. Holmon did not carry through on his threat as the victim was able to flee the scene unharmed. Mr. Holmon’s complete lack of respect for the law and startling disregard for human life is appalling. The quick apprehension of Mr. Holman coupled with Judge McPherson’s twenty-year sentence sends the message that if you commit a violent gun crime in DuPage County you will be immediately detained, and the consequences will be severe," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.