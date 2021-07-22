Chicago man, 22, pleads not guilty to federal carjacking, firearm charges

A 22-year-old Chicago man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint on the city's West Side and fired a gun while trying to carjack another vehicle in May has been arraigned in federal court, authorities said.

Kiar Evans was indicted this month by a federal grand jury on one count of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Evans was arraigned in court last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the criminal complaint previously filed in this case, the carjacking and attempted carjacking occurred within minutes of each other on May 20.

Evans allegedly approached a Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Congress Parkway near Garfield Park.

He then allegedly fired two shots into the passenger-side window while attempting to get inside.

Authorities said the driver of the impala was able to drive away from the scene.

Evans then allegedly approached the driver-side window of a Nissan Altima and pointed a firearm at the driver. The charges said he demanded the driver exit the vehicle.

The victim got out of the vehicle, and Evans drove off in the Nissan, the criminal complaint said.

A little while later, Evans was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue.

Chicago Police officers arrested Evans and discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the Nissan, authorities said.

Evans is also a previously convicted felon, and was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.