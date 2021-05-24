Chicago man arrested for armed carjacking near Garfield Park

A Chicago man is in custody Monday after an alleged carjacking at gunpoint near Garfield Park last week.

Kiar Evans, 22, is charged with one felony count of carjacking, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Evans allegedly approached a Nissan Altima last Thursday at the intersection of West Congress Parkway and Independence Boulevard and pointed a gun at the vehicle's driver, according to a criminal complaint. Evans told the driver to exit the vehicle and then drove off in the car.

A short time later, Evans involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue, the complaint states. Chicago police arrested Evans and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the stolen Nissan, according to the complaint.

The charge against Evans is punishable by a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.

Evans is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court on Monday.