Chicago man, 24, charged with shooting at woman in Burnside

A man was charged in connection with a shooting last May in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Thomas Harris, 24, allegedly fired shots at a 42-year-old woman on May 22 in the 9400 block of South Burnside Avenue, police said.

Harris, of South Shore, was arrested Wednesday in the same block as his home in the 7600 block of South East End Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.