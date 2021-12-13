Chicago man, 30, charged in fatal Lake View hit-and-run

A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged with a fatal hit-and-run that happened in August.

On Aug. 14, police say Brett Dimick was driving in the 3500 block of N. Fremont Ave. in the Lake View neighborhood when he struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk, killing one of them.

Dimick then fled scene, police said.

On Monday, Dimick was arrested in the 2400 block of W. Belmont Ave. in the North Center neighborhood.

He’s been charged with one felony count of failure to report an accident/death, one felony count of failure to report an accident/injury, and one felony count of reckless homicide.

Dimick of the Old Town neighborhood is due in bond court on Tuesday.