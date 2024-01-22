Chicago man gets 30 years in prison for carjacking mother and daughter

A former Chicago man received a 30-year prison sentence on Monday for his role in the armed carjacking of a mother and her daughter in late 2019.

Martavious Robinson, 21, appeared in court Monday afternoon where he was sentenced by Judge Michael Reidy, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Following a two-day trial and four hours of deliberations, Robinson was found guilty by a jury on June 28 of one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, prosecutors said.

On November 30, 2019, a woman and her daughter, who had come home for Thanksgiving, were sitting in their vehicle after pulling into a garage on Prairie Avenue in Downers Grove. Robinson, who was a juvenile at the time, approached the women while armed with a gun and ordered them out of the vehicle before driving away in their car, prosecutors said.

Investigators later learned that Robinson was one of three men who were involved in a pair of armed carjackings two weeks later. Prosecutors said Robinson along with Emanuel Embry, 24, and Daysean Washington-Davis, 23, both of Chicago, took part in an armed carjacking in Warrenville on Dec. 13 before carjacking a pregnant woman's vehicle from her Downers Grove driveway later that same day.

Martavious Robinson, 21. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

Authorities arrested Robinson a short time later and he has remained in custody ever since. Washington-Davis and Embry were apprehended on Dec. 17, 2019 and each was previously sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking charges.

"In late 2019, Mr. Robinson and two other men, Daysean Washington-Davis and Emanuel Embry, terrorized DuPage County residents during a short-lived crime spree, carjacking three vehicles at gunpoint in two-weeks’ time," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"The thirty-year sentence imposed today, and the forty-year sentences imposed on Mr. Robinson’s co-defendants, sends a loud and clear message to would-be offenders that violent crimes in DuPage County carry significant consequences."