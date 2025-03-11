Chicago man sentenced to 57 years for Kane County shooting, prosecutors say

The Brief Byron Frazier, of Chicago, was sentenced to 57 years in prison for his role in a 2022 shooting in Aurora. Frazier shot and seriously wounded a man who used to date his girlfriend at a gas station before fleeing from police.



A Chicago man was sentenced to 57 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder, among other crimes stemming from a 2022 shooting.

Byron Frazier was convicted last year of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence, and armed habitual criminal, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Frazier will receive credit for the 937 days he spent in the Kane County Jail.

Byron Frazier (Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Shooting leads to pursuit

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a gas station in Aurora on Aug. 18, 2022, when Frazier shot a man who had dated his girlfriend. The ex-boyfriend saw her car and approached before Frazier retrieved the gun and fired.

Frazier left the scene and tried to flee from police but was eventually arrested.

The victim, Jonathan Chatman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for the gunshot wound and spent many months confined to a wheelchair, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that contents in a bag that Frazier dropped during the police pursuit later tested positive as cocaine.

What they're saying:

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a statement:

"When a convicted felon arms himself with a firearm and possesses cocaine, nothing good can occur. Thankfully the victim is alive and has progressed in his recovery to the point that he can walk with crutches. The defendant put all of Aurora in danger that day when he fired a weapon in a gas station in the middle of the day on a busy street."