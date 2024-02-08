Chicago man, 61, robbed woman on CTA train: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a woman on a CTA train this week.

Guy McDonald, 61, faces one felony count of robbery.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, police say McDonald forcefully took property from a 25-year-old woman while inside a CTA train car in the 400 block of South Clinton Street.

Less than 30 minutes later, police arrested McDonald in the 400 block of South Halsted Street and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.