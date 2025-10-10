Chicago man accused of committing three armed robberies in one day: police

The Brief Cavaseea Stewart, 25, of Chicago, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with multiple felonies in connection with three armed robberies that occurred the previous day. The robberies targeted men ages 22, 47, and 65 at separate locations across Chicago’s South Side. Stewart faces three felony counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery with a firearm; his next court date is set for Oct. 10.



A Chicago man has been charged with multiple felony counts of armed robbery on the same day, according to police.

What we know:

On Oct. 7, Cavaseea Stewart, 25, of Chicago, was arrested in the 10600 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue. He was identified as the individual who participated in multiple armed robberies the day prior.

Locations and victims:

4:28 a.m.: 100 block of E. 104th Place; 47-year-old man

6:05 a.m.: 10000 block of S. Indiana Avenue; 65-year-old man

6 p.m.: 10000 block of St. Lawrence Avenue: 22-year-old man

Stewart has been charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated robbery with a firearm, and issuance of a warrant.

Stewart's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Cavaseea Stewart, 25