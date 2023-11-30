Chicago man accused of beating victim with metal object in the Loop: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of beating a person in the Loop last winter.

Police say Pierre Thorne, 30, beat a 53-year-old man with a metal object, leaving him seriously injured on Dec. 8, 2022.

The incident happened in the 100 block of West Madison Street.

Thorne was taken into custody in the 1400 block of North Luna Avenue and was charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.