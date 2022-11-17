Chicago man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into another car, killing Cook County woman

article

A Chicago man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into another vehicle in Maywood in 2019, resulting in the death of a woman.

Gabriel Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony reckless homicide.

On June 16, 2019, Ruth Johnson was the passenger of a vehicle that was struck by a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by Ruiz at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Randolph Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ruiz fled the scene from responding officers, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond Thursday afternoon.