Chicago man accused of damaging Planned Parenthood because of services it provides

A 41-year-old man is accused of damaging a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Chicago last year.

Michael Barron, most recently of Chicago, is charged with intentionally damaging the reproductive health services facility on June 5, 2021.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Prosecutors say Barron damaged the facility because of the services it provided.

The charge against Barron is punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.