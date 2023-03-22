Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man accused of fatally shooting another man inside car in Garfield Ridge

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Garfield Ridge
Kevin McMurtry, 37

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man in Garfield Ridge earlier this month.

Kevin McMurtry, 37, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, McMurtry was identified as the person who fatally shot a 28-year-old man who was inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of West 59th Street on March 4.

McMurtry was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided. 