Chicago man accused of fatally shooting another man inside car in Garfield Ridge

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man in Garfield Ridge earlier this month.

Kevin McMurtry, 37, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, McMurtry was identified as the person who fatally shot a 28-year-old man who was inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of West 59th Street on March 4.

McMurtry was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided.