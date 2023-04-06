Chicago man accused of fatally shooting another man who was driving in Longwood Manor

article

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man who was driving on the South Side last year.

Kionte Cole, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, Cole participated in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man who was driving in the 500 block of West 95th Street on Aug. 12, 2022.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.