Chicago man accused of killing bystander during looting in Cicero

A man is accused of killing an innocent bystander during a night of looting in west suburban Cicero over the weekend.

Zion Haygood was charged with first-degree murder for the alleged fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jose Gutierrez, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

Haygood allegedly shot Gutierrez about 7 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South 50th Avenue, Hanania said. He was taken into custody after a brief chase along with two other suspects, who have not yet been charged.

At the time of the shooting, Hanania said that the suspects were “looters who are not Cicero residents.” Haygood is from Chicago, Hanania later clarified.

An investigation found that Gutierrez had not been involved in any looting and was just a bystander when he was shot, Hanania said.

Another man, 27-year-old Victor Cazares Jr., was killed in a separate shooting that night near Super Espiga Grocery, 4920 West 14th St.

Sixty people had been taken into custody by the evening’s end, Cicero police said.