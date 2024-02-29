Chicago man accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl in Bronzeville

article

A Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing a girl in Bronzeville last year.

Antonio Hopkins, 33, faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse to a victim under 18.

Between May 1, 2023, and Aug. 21, 2023, police allege that Hopkins sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

On Wednesday, Hopkins was arrested and charged accordingly.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.